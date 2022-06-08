Residents and visitors should prepare mind, body and taste buds for a morning exploring the juicy truth at Truman’s Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 18, at the Little White House, 111 Front St.
Event attendees can immerse in the flavors, variety, beauty and lore of fresh tropical fruits while also perusing tropical fruit trees available for purchase. There will be offerings from local vendors, food, beverages and cocktails available for purchase and fun activities for children to enjoy on the Little White House lawns.
The Harry S Truman Little White House is the Florida’s only presidential site.
Constructed in 1890 as naval officers housing, prestigious visitors on extended stays have included inventor Thomas Edison and scientist Edward Hayden in addition to being used by six American presidents. It was as the winter White House of Truman, who spent 175 days of his presidency there, from 1946 to 1952.
Other former presidents have included William Howard Taft in 1912, Dwight Eisenhower in 1955-56, John Kennedy in 1961 and 1962, Jimmy Carter in 1996 and 2007 and Bill Clinton in 2005. The Little White House also was the site of international peace talks between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2001, according to its web site.
Truman’s Tropical Fruit Festival 2022 is sponsored by The Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the Key West Harry S Truman Foundation, the Harry S Truman Little White House and Historic Tours of America.