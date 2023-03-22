TSKW presents 'The Dinner Party'

The Studios of Key West will present “The Dinner Party,” a play with songs and snacks. The production will be staged in the Helmerich Theater for a limited run of eight nights from Wednesday, March 22, to Saturday, April 1.
Audiences are invited to join the hottest new fictional girl group in this deliciously tart take on art, fame, trust, truth and … dinner theater. This “play-within-a-play” pulls inspiration from ‘80s sitcoms to Scorcese films, and is created by an all-female cast and crew.
“The Dinner Party” tells the story of “Meme Zeitgeist” and her band The Dinner Party, beginning when they were five waitresses in a tiny diner in Alice, Texas. As the narrative takes shape, we learn how different each person’s story can be, depending on who’s doing the telling.
To put a spin on the evening, Key West chef Abigail Houff has created a tasting menu of one-bite courses paired with each of the eight acts. The menu is meant to capture the emotional state of each act, and includes dishes like gazpacho, beet tartare and zucchini fudge cake.
For Act Three, Houff is serving herbed shrimp cakes with mint and dill tzatziki, which will capture the act’s sense of “truth, lies and fantasy on a bed of dreams with just a hint of phoenix rising.”
Chantal Pavageaux is a writer, director and artist whose performances and installations have been produced around the United States. She trained at NYU Tisch School for the Arts and worked at the Drama League of New York and the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.
The production includes Moriah Joy, Jessica Newman, Donna Stabile, Janae Thompson, Lauren Thompson and Mariah Woessner.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 305-296-0458. Tickets are $110 front row, $70, $55 members and are also available at http://www.tskw.org. TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.