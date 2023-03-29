TSKW presents 'The Dinner Party'

‘The Dinner Party’ cast members Jessica Newman, Lauren Thompson and Donna Stabile.

 Photo by Mark Hedden

The Studios of Key West will present “The Dinner Party,” a play with songs and snacks. The production will be staged in the Helmerich Theater for a limited run through Saturday, April 1.

Audiences are invited to join the hottest new fictional girl group in this deliciously tart take on art, fame, trust, truth and … dinner theater. This “play-within-a-play” pulls inspiration from ‘80s sitcoms to Scorcese films, and is created by an all-female cast and crew.