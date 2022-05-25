The Studios of Key West has opened “The Pickpocket’s Daughter,” written by Key West resident Neal Ruchman.
The production will be staged in the Helmerich Theater for a limited run through Saturday, May 28.
Based on real-life events, the play tells the story of Ruchman’s mother, Harriett Moses (nicknamed “Matzy” for her love of Matzo), who came of age in New York in the late 1930s at a time when Jewish and Irish gangs fought for control of the city. When 17-year-old Matzy gets caught up in a battle between rival factions, she has to rely on all the chutzpah and smarts she has to get out of the situation alive.
The play’s first reading was at TSKW in 2018.
The play comes to life under the hand of director Murphy Davis, starring a cast of some Key West’s actors including Don Bearden, David Black, Mary Falconer, Joy Hawkins and Jessica Miano Kruel. Rounding out the cast are actors from all over the country including Cody Borah, Mark Liebert, Cassidy Timms, Sean Armstrong Verre, Phillip Cole White and Jeremy Zoma.
“It’s been a dream of mine to see this play come to fruition ever since I first heard my mother’s incredible story,” said playwright Ruchman. “The play is testament to the obstacles she overcame, and I hope she’d be proud to see the way her indomitable spirit is woven through every line.”
Filled with laughs, the play has as many twists and turns as any crime drama, but it’s the deeply human characters and thought-provoking themes that will leave audiences thinking about the play for days after the show.
Performances of “The Pickpocket’s Daughter” are Wednesday through Saturday evenings, May 25-28, at 8 p.m. in the Helmerich Theater, 533 Eaton St. Tickets are $80, VIP $60, $50 members.