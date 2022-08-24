Turner Harrison was born in Nashville in 1984 to Jim and Connie Harrison, a country music family that plays in some famous country bands. Every generation grows and changes — his parents did not try to encourage Turner or his brother, Miller, to learn or play music. However, they listened to a lot of Motown music while growing, which may be the reason Turner is attracted to late 1960s, early ‘70s, R&B and soul music.

Both Turner and Miller became music lovers and players. Turner is mostly a self-taught musician. He started playing bass, at age 13, in Harding Academy Middle School. Turner attended high school but dropped out in 2002 and received a GED. He also joined a punk band — an unusual sound for the Nashville music scene.