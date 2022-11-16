Years ago, I used to have a litmus test for my friends who would visit Key West and say they would like to live here: I would take them over to the (now gone) Atlantic Shores Resort for a drink at the tiki bar. As they looked around at the nude sunbathers, their degree of shock was an accurate barometer of how they would fare living in an environment that offers clothing-optional hostelries and Fantasy Fest parades laced with bodypainting and nudity.
People have mixed reactions to the exposed human body.
Silly, in my opinion.
A group of people agree, a subset of them who describe themselves as nudists or naturalists.
A new documentary by Florida-centric filmmakers Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas called “Naked Gardens” introduces some of these people. Their film is showing at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Williams Hall as part of the scheduled screenings at this year’s Key West Film Festival.
Rather than a titillating look at nude women or a health film showing naked people playing volleyball, Patrick and Ivete introduce us to families who live placidly in Sunsport Gardens, a nudist camp tucked away in the edge of the Florida Everglades.
I spoke with Patrick last week before he flew off to a film festival in Poland. Although he and his wife won’t be at their film’s showing here in Key West, several of the characters featured in the film will be on hand for a lively question-and-answer session.
I’d met Patrick and Ivete a few years ago when I reviewed their film “Pahokee.” But hearing they had stripped down themselves to gain the confidence of their nudist subjects, I didn’t know what to expect. Would Patrick be sitting there naked on the Zoom call?
A lanky, long-haired artist with a soft voice, Patrick was wearing a white cotton outfit when we connected. He laughed at my suggestion, saying “I’m not a nudist.” But he confirmed that he and his then-pregnant wife had joined the clothing-free crowd at Sunsport Gardens in order to “fit in.”
“I enjoyed the experience,” Patrick admitted.
He pointed out that being clothed among a group of naked people is an awkward feeling, that it’s more comfortable when you join them by shucking your own clothing.
In the new documentary, we meet Morley Schloss, the 78-year-old former school superintendent who owns Sunsport Garden. Morley is an enthusiastic promoter of nudism who welcomed the cameras; however, the families who live there took a bit more convincing. The filmmakers’ incursion required a gradual introduction, hanging out with folks, having dinners with families, getting to know people before bringing out the cameras.
After all, the residents are there for a non-judgmental safe space where they can socialize without stigma.
Sunsport Gardens was founded by a German immigrant who favored a clothing-free lifestyle. When Morley retired in 2011, he bought the remote 40-acre property. He had become attracted to nudist while attending Woodstock as a boy. All those kids swimming naked in a muddy pond behind the stage fascinated him. “He had an epiphany,” observes Patrick.
Now Morley owns a nudist resort that offers campsites, a few cabins, swimming pool, pickleball courts, café, laundry services (a contradiction in a nudist colony?), and walking trails to its 70-some residents. A socialist at heart, he instituted a sliding scale of rent that allowed families of all economic strata to afford to live there in their trailers and tents. Ironically, being classified as a “campground,” the State of Florida counts the inhabitants as “homeless.” But for some, it’s the only home they can afford. The RVs parked there range for small and shabby to long and elegant.
“Naked Gardens” is not a narrative film, but more of a snapshot, capturing the easy-going, day-to-day life in a family-oriented nudist colony. You meet an array of people — from Jeremy, a true nudist, to Jamie, a single mother who was giving the nudist lifestyle a try because the camp offers an affordable place to call home.
Patrick explained that people who espouse a clothing-free lifestyle fall into two camps — nudists and naturalists. Nudists like the freedom to socialize in the nude. Naturists are looking to connect with nature.
Living in the Everglades among bugs and snakes and mosquitoes, nudists merely rely on a little bug spray. Naturalists go about their daily activities, adding clothing or mosquito netting as needed.
After dropping out of NYU Film School, Patrick Bresnan bumped into Brazilian-born film editor Ivete Lucas while traveling in Mexico and “we’ve been together ever since.” They have made five shorts and one feature prior to “Naked Gardens.”
Why a film about a nudist camp? “The documentary chose us,” Patrick smiles. “We came across an article in the Palm Beach Post that caught our attention.” The headline said: Nudist Resort Tries to Get Back to Normal after Stabbing. “That made us wonder what normal life in a nudist resort was like.”
He explains that one of his favorite photographers — Diane Arbus — had a fascination with nudist resorts toward the end of her life. So he thought it was a worthy subject.
They weren’t interested in a film that showed pretty bodies. They wanted to record real people going about their real life. “We stay true to our art,” Patrick says. “We wanted to challenge the notion of the body in cinema.”
They did this by focusing on the family aspect of life in a naturalist environment. “We’re very transparent,” Patrick says.
Next up? Patrick and Ivete bought the rights to the memoir of a veterinarian who specializes in euthanizing pets. A difficult subject. But they like exploring difficult subjects.