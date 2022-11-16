Naked Gardens

A new documentary by Florida-centric filmmakers Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas called ‘Naked Gardens’ will be shown at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Williams Hall as part of the scheduled screenings at this year’s Key West Film Festival.

 patrick otisike bresnan

Years ago, I used to have a litmus test for my friends who would visit Key West and say they would like to live here: I would take them over to the (now gone) Atlantic Shores Resort for a drink at the tiki bar. As they looked around at the nude sunbathers, their degree of shock was an accurate barometer of how they would fare living in an environment that offers clothing-optional hostelries and Fantasy Fest parades laced with bodypainting and nudity.

People have mixed reactions to the exposed human body.

