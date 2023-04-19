2022.04.23 photo page drag races cart crash

A minor mishap occurred during last year's Conch Republic Drag Races on Duval Street. Despite the grocery cart’s blowout, there were no injuries to the queens or race support staff.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

Merrymakers gather in Key West for a playful parody of auto racing, with entrants swapping high-speed cars for high-heeled shoes and female drag “ah-tire” while dashing along an improvised racetrack Saturday, April 22.

The annual Conch Republic Drag Race will take place in the 700 block of famed Duval Street, home to the island’s vibrant LGBTQ entertainment district.

Tags

Recommended for you