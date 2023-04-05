Waterfront artistic director to step down

Waterfront Artistic Director Tom Thayer

The Waterfront Playhouse has announced its 85th season with nostalgic productions that celebrate Artistic Director Tom Thayer’s more than 50 years in theater. Thayer will retire at the end of the upcoming 85th anniversary season in May 2024.

Thayer’s first time on stage was 52 years ago and since that time he has built a life around acting, directing, choreographing and producing stage theater. Moving to Key West in 2016, Thayer found a home at the Waterfront Playhouse as business manager before being named artistic director in 2018.

