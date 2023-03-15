Waterfront Playhouse continues to celebrate its 84th season, offering a wide variety of entertaining shows remaining on the playbill.

waterfront kinky boots
Waterfront Playhouse

Following on the successful runs of the madcap love story “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” and the head-banging musical fantasy “Rock of Ages,” Waterfront Playhouse next offering will be the Cyndi Lauper/Harvey Fierstein musical hit “Kinky Boots,” which is playing through Saturday, March 18.