Waterfront Playhouse continues to celebrate its 84th season, offering a wide variety of entertaining shows remaining on the playbill.

Waterfront Playhouse
waterfront three tall women

Waterfront Playhouse’s next offering will be Leslie Greene, Maggie McCollester and Jessica Miano Kruel in the 1994 Pulitzer Prize winner, Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women,” April 6-22, with a preview on Wednesday, April 5, and a matinee on Saturday, April 15.