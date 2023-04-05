Waterfront Playhouse continues to celebrate its 84th season, offering a wide variety of entertaining shows remaining on the playbill.
Waterfront Playhouse’s next offering will be Leslie Greene, Maggie McCollester and Jessica Miano Kruel in the 1994 Pulitzer Prize winner, Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women,” through Saturday April 22, with a matinee on Saturday, April 15.
The protagonist in the show, a compelling woman more than 90 years old, reflects on her life with a mixture of shame, pleasure, regret and satisfaction.
Next up, Gerri Louise Gates and Peggy Montgomery will headline the hilarious comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace,” playing May 11-27, with a preview show Wednesday, May 10, and a Saturday matinee on May 20.
The show features two delightful ladies, Abby and Marth, their nephew Teddy and a host of “acceptable” gentlemen who populate the basement. It’s an uproarious farce involving murder, mayhem and ... a little arsenic.
In celebration of Key West Pride Week, Phillip Cole White hits the stage in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell, will play June 7-10.
Wrapping up Waterfront Playhouse’s 84th season June 16-17 is the touching play “Charlotte’s Web,” by Joseph Robinette, based on the novel by E.B. White.