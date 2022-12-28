Waterfront Playhouse continues to celebrate its 84th season, offering a wide variety of entertaining shows remaining on the playbill.
Following on the successful runs of the madcap love story “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” and the head-banging musical fantasy “Rock of Ages,” Waterfront Playhouse rings in the new year with the thriller “An Inspector Calls,” by J.B. Priestly.
Playing Jan. 12-28, with a preview show on Jan. 11 and matinee on Jan. 21, the story takes place on a night in April 1912. The prosperous, upper middle-class Birling family is visited by a man calling himself Goole, who claims to be inspecting the murder of a young woman.
The Inspector is played by Dan Waller, who has appeared with the Goodman Theatre and Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, as well as the films “Barefoot to Jerusalem,” “Repetition” and TV shows “Empire,” “Leverage” and “Chicago PD.” David Black and Barbara Mundy play Mr. and Mrs. Birling, Arthur Crocker and Jillian Todd are the son and daughter, respectively, while J. Michael Wright plays the finance and Mia Cawvey plays the maid. The show is directed by Patrick New.
Opening Feb. 14 and playing through March 18 will be the Cyndi Lauper/Harvey Fierstein musical hit “Kinky Boots.” Starring Richard Quint, this Tony Award-winning musical about shoe factory owner Charlie and drag queen Lola proves we are not so different after all.
“Trunk Material 4” will play for one performance only on March 5 and, in celebration of Tennessee Williams’ birth month, a special presentation of “Suddenly Last Summer” will be performed March 12-13.
April brings Leslie Greene (“The Year of Magical Thinking”), Maggie McCollester and Jessica Miano Kruel in the 1994 Pulitzer Prize winner, Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women,” April 6-22, with a preview on April 6 and a matinee on April 15, and Gerri Louise Gates and Peggy Montgomery will headline the hilarious comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace,” playing May 11-27, with a preview show May 10 and Saturday matinee May 20.
In celebration of Key West Pride Week, Phillip Cole White hits the stage in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell, will play June 7-10.
Wrapping up Waterfront Playhouse’s 84th season June 16-17is the touching play “Charlotte’s Web,” by Joseph Robinette, based on the novel by E.B. White.