Waterfront Playhouse continues to celebrate its 84th season, offering a wide variety of entertaining shows remaining on the playbill.

Following on the successful runs of the madcap love story “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” and the head-banging musical fantasy “Rock of Ages,” Waterfront Playhouse rings in the new year with the thriller “An Inspector Calls,” by J.B. Priestly.