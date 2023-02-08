Waterfront Playhouse continues to celebrate its 84th season, offering a wide variety of entertaining shows remaining on the playbill.
Following on the successful runs of the madcap love story “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” and the head-banging musical fantasy “Rock of Ages,” Waterfront Playhouse next offering will be the Cyndi Lauper/Harvey Fierstein musical hit “Kinky Boots,”
Opening Tuesday, Feb. 14, and playing through Saturday, March 18.
Starring Richard Quint, this Tony Award-winning musical about shoe factory owner Charlie and drag queen Lola proves we are not so different after all.
“Trunk Material 4” will play for one performance only on Sunday, March 5, and, in celebration of Tennessee Williams’ birth month, a special presentation of “Suddenly Last Summer” will be performed Sunday and Monday, March 12-13.
April brings Leslie Greene (“The Year of Magical Thinking”), Maggie McCollester and Jessica Miano Kruel in the 1994 Pulitzer Prize winner, Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women,” April 6-22, with a preview on Thursday, April 6 and a matinee on Saturday, April 15, and Gerri Louise Gates and Peggy Montgomery will headline the hilarious comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace,” playing May 11-27, with a preview show Wednesday, May 10 and Saturday matinee on May 20.
In celebration of Key West Pride Week, Phillip Cole White hits the stage in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell, will play June 7-10.
Wrapping up Waterfront Playhouse’s 84th season June 16-17is the touching play “Charlotte’s Web,” by Joseph Robinette, based on the novel by E.B. White.