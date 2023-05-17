Waterfront Playhouse continues to celebrate its 84th season, offering a wide variety of entertaining shows remaining on the playbill.
Waterfront Playhouse’s next offering will be Gerri Louise Gates and Peggy Montgomery headlining the comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace,” playing through Saturday, May 27, with a Saturday matinee on May 20.
The show features two ladies, Abby and Marth, their nephew Teddy and a host of “acceptable” gentlemen who populate the basement. It’s an uproarious farce involving murder, mayhem and a little arsenic.
In celebration of Key West Pride Week, Phillip Cole White hits the stage in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell, will play June 7-10.
Wrapping up Waterfront Playhouse’s 84th season June 16-17 is the touching play “Charlotte’s Web,” by Joseph Robinette, based on the novel by E.B. White.
Information on upcoming shows and memberships is available at http://www.water frontplayhouse.org.
Waterfront Playhouse is located at 407 Wall St., at Mallory Square.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.