Will Soto juggles huge knives while suspended over Mallory Square on a recent Saturday evening. The long-time funambulist has performed during the Key West Sunset Celebration for more than four decades.
ROB O’NEAL/Paradise
Rhett and Scarlet, the resident flamingos at the Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory, are usually up for a photo op.
In the Middle Keys, visitors and residents are once again cycling, walking, running, rollerblading and watching sunrises and sunsets along a section of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge that parallels the Florida Keys Overseas Highway. A 2.2-mile span of the bridge nicknamed “Old Seven” reopened to pedestrian recreation in January after a renovation that began in 2017. The landmark structure was originally the centerpiece of railroad magnate Henry Flagler’s Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad, which debuted in 1912 and connected the Keys with each other and mainland Florida for the first time. The 2.2-mile section serves as the gateway to Pigeon Key, a tiny island nestled beneath the old bridge that was once home to about 400 workers constructing the railroad. A 60-passsenger visitor tram is scheduled to be operational by May to run along the historic span, taking visitors to Pigeon Key. The tram is to feature a locomotive front and two 30-passenger coaches. The modern-day Seven-Mile Bridge (actually 6.79 miles long) marked its 40th birthday on May 24 as one of the world’s longest segmental bridges. Visit http://www.pigeonkey.net or call 305-743-5999.