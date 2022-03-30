Florida Keys landmarks
In the Middle Keys, visitors and residents are once again cycling, walking, running, rollerblading and watching sunrises and sunsets along a section of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge that parallels the Florida Keys Overseas Highway. A 2.2-mile span of the bridge nicknamed “Old Seven” reopened to pedestrian recreation in January after a renovation that began in 2017. The landmark structure was originally the centerpiece of railroad magnate Henry Flagler’s Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad, which debuted in 1912 and connected the Keys with each other and mainland Florida for the first time. The 2.2-mile section serves as the gateway to Pigeon Key, a tiny island nestled beneath the old bridge that was once home to about 400 workers constructing the railroad. A 60-passsenger visitor tram is scheduled to be operational by May to run along the historic span, taking visitors to Pigeon Key. The tram is to feature a locomotive front and two 30-passenger coaches. The modern-day Seven-Mile Bridge (actually 6.79 miles long) marks its 40th birthday May 24 as one of the world’s longest segmental bridges. Visit http://www.pigeonkey.net or call 305-743-5999.
Keys parks
The new Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant in Everglades National Park, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, continues its construction from modified and enhanced shipping containers to be connected by a boardwalk. The new facilities are to open later this year in the park’s Flamingo area on mainland Monroe County, about a 40-minute drive from the park’s entrance. A new Flamingo Visitor Center also is under construction. Everglades National Park is to culminate its 75th anniversary Tuesday, Dec. 6. Visit http://www.flamingoeverglades.com/flamingo-lodge-restaurant or call 855-708-2207.
Keys environment
Mote Maine Laboratory & Aquarium is developing a satellite land-based coral nursery — the first in Key Largo and Mote’s third land-based nursery in the Keys — at Reefhouse Resort & Marina, formerly the Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort at 103800 Overseas Highway. The new facility will expand Mote’s land-based resilience-focused coral restoration efforts to the Upper Keys. It’s expected to be operational by summer with capacity of 20,000 coral fragments. Permits for additional Upper Keys underwater nurseries are pending. Mote’s second satellite land-based coral nursery, unveiled in May 2021, is at Bud ‘N Mary’s marina in Islamorada. Through a partnership with I.CARE, that mission is to transplant brain, star and branching corals raised both onshore and offshore by Mote to reefs off Islamorada. Mote has outplanted more than 140,000 coral fragments, with a 90 percent average survival rate, on Florida’s Coral Reef. In addition, thousands of corals are growing at Mote’s land-based nurseries on Summerland Key and Islamorada and in two underwater Lower Keys coral nurseries. The Lower Keys’ Mote Marine Laboratory’s Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research and Restoration is based on Summerland Key. Visit http://www.mote.org or call 305-745-2729.
Keys attractions
In Key West, the Old Island Restoration Foundation’s Oldest House Museum and Gardens has completed a full outdoor garden redesign and renovation that began in April 2021. The garden now includes 13,000 square feet of subtropical foliage, meandering gravel paths and brick walkways. It can accommodate up to 120 seated diners or 300 for a cocktail party, event or wedding. On-site, the Oldest House Museum is Key West’s most historic home, dating back to 1829. A new fire suppression system, designed to protect and preserve the historic largely wooden structure, was recently completed. Located at 322 Duval St., the property is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit http://www.oirf.org or oldesthousekeywest.com or call 305-294-9501.
The Key West City Commission has approved a plan to revitalize and redesign the island city’s famed Mallory Square, known worldwide for its nightly sunset celebrations. The Sunset Celebration/Mallory Square Master Plan includes upgrading the space into a public plaza for outdoor activities with enhanced landscaping, lighting, signage and seating, new sunshades and outdoor performance space at the Waterfront Playhouse theater. Planning firm Sasaki of Watertown, Massachusetts, in its written proposal, said Mallory Square “should be a flexible, vibrant public hub for arts, events and play.”
In Key West’s Truman Waterfront Park, the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center, currently closed but scheduled to reopen fully by late 2022, is planning to showcase a freestanding main exhibit focusing on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary through multiple videos and hands-on interactive activities. Another exhibit is to highlight Florida Keys mangroves and allow visitors to crawl and climb through life-like mangrove branches. Visit http://www.floridakeys.noaa.gov/eco_discovery.html or call 305-809-4750.
For Florida Keys visitor information, visit http://www.fla-keys.com or call 1-800-FLA-KEYS.