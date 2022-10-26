New old seven

In the Middle Keys, a 60-passenger tram will soon transport visitors along a 2.2-mile span of the historic Old Seven-Mile Bridge to tiny Pigeon Key.

 Photo by Andy Newman/TDC

The Florida Keys & Key West are welcoming fall with enhanced resorts offering spacious new villa-style accommodations and new “Aqua Lodges” for overnight stays at marinas. In the Middle Keys, a colorful 60-passenger tram is transporting passengers across the Old Seven Mile Bridge to historic Pigeon Key.

Significant upcoming heritage anniversaries also are planned. In early December, Everglades National Park will celebrate its 75th anniversary at the Flamingo area in mainland Monroe County.