Opening soon

The construction at Pine Channel Nature Park, formerly known as the Big Pine Key swimming hole, was completed during the summer.

 Contributed

The Florida Keys and Key West are welcoming fall with enhanced resorts offering spacious new villa-style accommodations and new “Aqua Lodges” for overnight stays at marinas. In the Middle Keys, a colorful 60-passenger tram is transporting passengers across the Old Seven Mile Bridge to historic Pigeon Key.

Significant upcoming heritage anniversaries also are planned. In early December, Everglades National Park will celebrate its 75th anniversary at the Flamingo area in mainland Monroe County.