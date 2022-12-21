The Florida Keys and Key West are welcoming visitors with enhanced resorts offering spacious new villa-style accommodations and new “Aqua Lodges” for overnight stays at marinas. In the Middle Keys, a colorful 60-passenger tram is transporting passengers across the Old Seven-Mile Bridge to historic Pigeon Key.
Significant upcoming heritage anniversaries also are planned. In early December, Everglades National Park will celebrate its 75th anniversary at the Flamingo area in mainland Monroe County.
Additionally, Key West celebrations in June 2023 will mark the 20th anniversary of Gilbert Baker’s creation and unfurling of the island city’s 1.25-mile-long sea-to-sea rainbow flag, billed as the world’s longest rainbow flag.
Among what’s new:
Keys Accommodations
• New “Aqua Lodges” — 38 waterfront two-bedroom, one-bath tiny house–style accommodations — are offered at marinas in Islamorada, Marathon, Big Pine Key and Key West. Each lodge has a full kitchen, flat screen TV and air conditioning and is about 350 square feet, accommodating a maximum four adults and two children. In Islamorada Treasure Harbor Marina has six lodges. In Marathon Coconut Cay RV Park and Marina has 10, with Key Colony Marina offering two. On Big Pine Key, there are 13 lodges at the Old Wooden Bridge and Hurricane Hole Marina on Stock Island has seven. The Aqua Lodges can be booked through various booking sites; an 800-reservation line is soon to be available. Visit http://www.coconutcayrv.com or call 305-289-1870.
• In the Lower Keys on Sugarloaf Key at the 14-acre Sugarloaf Key/Key West KOA Holiday campground, new vacation rental units in two buildings can be reserved for stays starting May 2023. The vacation rentals feature a queen bedroom, living space with sofa bed and private bathroom, kitchen and balconies; four units are wheelchair accessible. Campground amenities include a pool, air-conditioned café, pub with live music, private beach, marina and watersports rentals. It’s at 251 State Road 939 off the Overseas Highway. Visit http://www.koa.com/campgrounds/sugarloaf-key/ or call 305-745-3549.
• In Key West at Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, a native Florida Keys plants display in the guest lobby showcases the benefits of indigenous plants to Keys ecosystems. Books from Books & Books at The Studios of Key West, artists’ prints of native species and decorative butterfly boxes from the Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory are displayed for sale. Located at 2801 N. Roosevelt Blvd., the resort also has added on-site scavenger hunts for kids as an educational experience for learning about Keys ecosystems. Visit http://www.parrotkeyhotel.com or call 888-211-0348.
Keys Parks
• Everglades National Park, the continental United States’ third-largest national park covering 2,400 square miles in South Florida, is scheduled to celebrate its 75th anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Flamingo in mainland Monroe County — a 50-minute drive from the park’s entrance. The anniversary celebration is to include a ceremony, open house at the new Guy Bradley Visitor Center and tour of the 24-unit Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant scheduled to open in 2023. Camping in the Flamingo campground and furnished eco tents is currently available. The park also is hosting the Everglades Iron Ranger Challenge, highlighting 75 miles for 75 years, where participants can earn a patch and certificate for recording 75 miles of activity. Visit http://www.nps.gov/ever, http://www.flamingoeverglades.com/flamingo-lodge-restaurant or call 855-708-2207.
• In the Lower Keys on Big Pine Key the new Pine Channel Nature Park at Mile Marker 29 offers a scenic viewing area with a 9,500-square-foot boardwalk and 11-foot raised deck, bike racks, restrooms, a kayak and canoe launch area, Tiki huts and picnic areas with barbecue grills. Swimming at one’s own risk is allowed. Located at the former Big Pine Swimming Hole, the renovation was funded by the Florida Keys tourism council and the Florida Department of Transportation. The park, at 29550 Overseas Highway, is home to a historic Henry Flagler concrete mile marker more than a century old and believed to be one of only three remaining. Flagler conceived and built the Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that was launched in 1912, connecting the Keys with each other and mainland Florida for the first time. Visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/parks.
Keys Attractions
• Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s third land-based Keys coral nursery has opened at Reefhouse Resort & Marina at 103800 Overseas Highway, expanding the Upper Keys’ resilience-focused coral restoration efforts. Mote — raising brain, star and branching corals both onshore and offshore — outplants coral along the entirety of the Florida Keys reef tract. A separate Mote satellite land-based coral nursery is at Bud ‘N Mary’s Marina in Islamorada and public tours are available each Tuesday at 2 p.m. Reservations can be made at mote.org/Islamorada. At the Keys’ Mote Marine Laboratory base on Summerland Key, Mote offers public tours Tuesdays at 10 a.m. with reservations. Visit http://www.mote.org or call 305-745-2729.
• In the Middle Keys, Dolphin Research Center is showcasing its two-room, 1,372-square-foot meeting and event space overlooking Florida Bay. The space features the 702-square-foot Key Largo Room and the 672-square-foot Key West Room, each accommodating up to 70 attendees theater-style or 44 for dinner. An airy 380-square-foot outdoor porch has alfresco dining. Other attributes include wi-fi capability and full-screen monitors. Interactive dolphin experiences, educational and team-building programs also are offered. Dolphin Research Center is located at 58901 Overseas Highway on Grassy Key. Visit http://www.dolphins.org or call 305-289-1121, Ext. 241.
• In Key West’s Truman Waterfront Park the all-new Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center is to open to the public in November. The state-of-the-art, family-friendly attraction features contemporary new exhibits including one that introduces visitors to Keys mangrove habitats and allows interaction with life-size mangrove branches. Exhibits include a colorful light-filled aquarium showcasing coral restoration, an interactive paddleboard experience and shipwrecks of the Florida Keys Shipwreck Trail. A freestanding main exhibit focuses on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary through multiple videos and hands-on interactive activities. Visit http://www.floridakeys.noaa.gov/eco_discovery.html or call 305-809-4750.
• Marathon Mermaid Charters offers new Middle Keys boating excursions on the Marathon Mermaid, a 53-foot custom-designed vessel that offers sunset cruises around the Seven Mile Bridge. Other tours offered include a sandbar experience and reef snorkel tours in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary at the famous Sombrero Reef. The boat also can be booked for private charters. It’s located at 1688 Overseas Highway. Visit http://www.MarathonMermaid.com or call 305-842-1492.
Keys Apps
• A new Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary app is now available, providing information about enjoying the sanctuary’s 3,800 square miles of waters surrounding the Keys. The Marine Sanctuary Explorer app describes the sanctuary’s more than 50 marine zones with easy-to-read guidelines about allowed activities. GPS-enabled technology alerts users when approaching the sanctuary’s no-wake and other managed zones and delivers real-time information about rules and regulations. The app is free to download for Apple and Android devices. Visit http://www.marinesanctuary.org/explorer/.
Keys Accolades
• The Old Seven-Mile Bridge’s restoration project has been honored as one of three global 2022 Phoenix Awards winners, lauded as a significant sustainable and cultural tourism initiative by the Society of American Travel Writers. The project to rehabilitate and restore the 2.2-mile section of the bridge began in September 2017 and was funded with some $44 million from the Florida Department of Transportation, Monroe County Commission and city of Marathon. The bridge section reopened to the public in January 2022. Another $33 million is earmarked for maintenance during the next 30 years. Visit https://youtu.be/Qn81qHSSkN4.
For Florida Keys visitor information, visit http://www.fla-keys.com or call 1-800-FLA-KEYS.