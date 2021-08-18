For decades, Key West’s Womenfest, scheduled this year for Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 1-5, has attracted thousands of lesbians, transwomen and allies to a premier LGBTQ+ vacation destination.
Womenfest has a simple goal: to celebrate all women. The event offers a wide range of activities for those who want to socialize, feel comfortable being themselves, soak up some sun, then party and dance the night away.
Since its introduction more than 20 years ago, Key West Womenfest has grown to become a celebration for women ranging from all ages, 21 and over. Couples, singles, and those in between are all welcome.
Schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 1
• 6 to 8 p.m. — Welcome Party, Alexander’s Guest House, 1118 Fleming St.
• 9 p.m. – Drag Show, Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St.
Thursday, Sept. 2
• Noon to 4 p.m. — Beach Bash and Cornhole Tournament, Higgs Beach, 1000 Atlantic Blvd. To register, visit http://wwweventbrite.
• 9 p.m. — Dance Party, Sidebar, 504 Angela St.
• 10 p.m.-2 a.m. — Clothing Optional Dance Party, Poke in the Rear, 504 Angela St. For tickets, visit http://wwweventbrite.
• Noon to 4 p.m. — All Welcome Clothing Optional Pool Party, Bourbon Street Pub, 724 Duval St.
• 7-9 p.m. — “Real Women Do Drag,” Marylin’s, 320 Grinnell St. $10 entry to benefit the Key West Business Guild. To enter drag show, email Valerie @ val.edgington@gmail.com.
• 9 p.m. — “Outside the Box” Dance Party, Sidebar, 504 Angela St.
Saturday, Sept. 4
• Noon-3 p.m. — Clothing Optional Pool Party, Alexander’s Guesthouse, 1118 Fleming St.
• 6:30-8:30 p.m. — Women’s Only Sunset Sail aboard the SV Argo Navis. Included unlimited beer, wine, champagne, passed appetizers and live music. The cost is $75 plus tax, per person. For reservations, visit https://sailargonavis.com/ Check-in at 6:15 pm.
• 9 p.m. — All White Party , Sidebar, 504 Angela St.