womenfest crowd

Womenfest was created more than 20 years ago to enable singles, couples and groups of women to experience camaraderie and shared activities in a warm and welcoming environment. This year’s event is scheduled Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 7-11.

 Photo provided by Key West Business Guild

For several thousand women, early September in Key West means enjoying adventures in Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico waters, entertainment and parties with like-minded people and relaxation on an accepting subtropical island — all during the island city’s annual Womenfest.

Described as one of North America’s largest gatherings of lesbians and their friends, the 2022 festival is scheduled Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 7-11.

key west womenfest