From Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Zack Seemiller was born in 1968 to Joe and Theresa Seemiller. He graduated from high school in 1986. He had no formal music training until 1991 when he ventured to Hollywood, California to study vocals and music at the Music Institute of Technology. Many famous music stars were lecturing and teaching 40 vocal and more than 800 guitar students there.

A year after Zack graduated from MIT (I love how that sounds), he returned to Pittsburgh and received a call from a friend in Big Pine to work. He tested the Keys environment and loved it. He started working in Key West and joined a band call Grooveyard, performing with them for almost 10 years. They played the East Coast and also toured Europe, mainly Germany and Austria, playing festivals and some smaller clubs and having great fun.