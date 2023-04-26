bed races

Last year’s edition of the Conch Republic Blue Ribbon Bed Race rolls through downtown Key West during the 40th annual Conch Republic Independence Celebration.

 Photo provided

The annual Conch Republic Bed Race, billed as “the most fun you can have in bed with your clothes on” will trundle through downtown Key West on Saturday, April 29, during the 41st annual Conch Republic Days celebration.

The zany competition, an eagerly anticipated highlight of the April 21-30 celebration, is to feature decorated wheel-mounted beds, each propelled down Duval Street from Olivia to Southard streets. A team of four runners, some in outlandish costumes, is to race each decked-out bed while one fortunate rider lounges aboard.

