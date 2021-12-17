Thomas Grady, a Naples-based financial attorney who is involved with a number of state political groups and is the current chair of the Florida Board of Education, was acquitted Thursday by a 12-member jury in federal court on a charge that stemmed from construction done on a property he owned in Islamorada in 2017.
“This prosecution never should have been brought,” Grady’s lawyers, David Markus and Margot Moss, said in a statement. “It was a politically-motivated prosecution as well as a complete waste of judicial resources and taxpayer dollars. We expected more from our government. We are extremely grateful to the jury for doing the right thing.”
At the center of the case was an obscure law known as the Rivers and Harbors Act that dates to the 19th century. The Rivers and Harbors Act is one of the oldest federal laws on the environment. The law was passed by Congress in 1899 as a consolidation of a series of earlier environmental laws relating to the nation's waterways. It gave the federal government jurisdiction over alteration of those waterways, of which the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is now a part. U.S. Attorney's Office charged Grady in violation of that act in September on the allegation that he had performed work four years ago that affected sanctuary waters without first seeking permits from the proper governing bodies.
According to court documents, Grady hired contractors in 2017 to add boat access to a property he owned on the Old Highway on Plantation Key at the time. The defense at one point filed a motion to dismiss the case, contending that Grady could only be found liable to aiding and abetting the work and that the Rivers and Harbors Act did not contain a criminalization of aiding and abetting unpermitted work.
