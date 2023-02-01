2023 Presidential Forum Panel
Photo illustration by Carol Tedesco

The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation, in partnership with the Society of Presidential Descendants, is set to host a series of events in celebration of Presidents Day Weekend, Saturday through Monday, Feb. 18-20, on the. grounds of the Harry S Truman Little White House, 111 Front St.

Centerpiece of the multiday event is the Saturday, Feb. 18, forum discussion among a gathering of presidential descendants on the topic of “Working Across the Aisle: American Bipartisanship.”