poles in water
Photo provided

The majority of the world uses electric poles. Although most electric poles are on land, a few are in the ocean. The Florida Keys is a prime example of this. The islands need power, and in order for that power to make its way throughout the Keys, electric poles must be placed in the ocean.

Electric poles placed in the water experience spalling at a faster rate than those out of water. Spalling is the breaking off of the concrete base of the electric pole. This is usually caused by the metal support structure inside rusting and expanding, causing the concrete to crack and break. Metal rusts much quicker in the presence of saltwater, which means spalling could occur more often on ocean electric poles.