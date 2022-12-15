Monroe County School Board members this week approved spending more than $17 million on Phase 1 refurbishment of the football and baseball facilities at Tommy Roberts/Rex Weech fields.
The refurbishment will begin in May, with substantial completion by Spring 2024. During that time, the facilities will be off-limits to Conch athletes.
Several people participated in the public comments, including Conchs football coach Johnny Hughes and baseball skipper Ralph Henriquez.
“Well, it looks like I should have brought backup with me,” said Hughes. “But we’ve been through this before, unable to use The Back Yard or the weight room because of construction.”
Hughes said using The Back Yard is now tricky because so many teams want to use it.
“We currently have boys and girls lacrosse, wrestling and even sometimes cheerleading all wanting to use the facility.”
Henriquez had a different point of view.
“Our students are year-round athletes,” said Henriquez. “Training doesn’t start on the first day of the season, and it doesn’t end on the last. It is year-round.”
Henriquez has coached the Conchs to state championships on the diamond, and has sent more than 100 players to the collegiate level.
The project calls for total revamping of the facilities, including replacing bleachers on both sides of the field, new locker rooms for the Conchs and visiting opponents, and new concession stands and restrooms on the football side.
School Board members expressed concern about closing the field to student athletes.
“I’d like to see if we can’t partially open as the project moves forward,” said member Mindy Conn. “If we could, put up construction fences and keep part of it open, just like we do with schools that still operate with ongoing construction."
The infield will be retained on the baseball side, but new bleachers and a new press box are proposed. The football field and baseball outfield will be resodded.
In other agenda business, the board voted to finalize its agreement for the new charter school being built by The College of the Florida Keys.
Under that arrangement, students can take dual enrollment classes and receive industry certifications for many vocations. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in high school sports, band and other offerings through Key West High School.