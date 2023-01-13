Friday, Jan. 13
Prep boys basketball
Key West at Hialeah Educational Academy, 7 p.m.
Colonial Christian at Marathon, 5:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Key West JV at Keys Gate, 4 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Marathon at St. Brendan, 3:30 p.m.
Divine Savior Academy at Coral Shores, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Florida Christian at Coral Shores, 4 p.m.
Prep girls weightlifting
Key West at Doctors Charter, 4 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Key West at Battle at the Bay, Cypress Bay, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Goleman at Key West, JV-5/V-6:30 p.m.
Mater Lakes at Key West, 3 p.m.
Lemon Bay at Key West, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Running
Key West Half Marathon, 7 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Key West at Sagemont, JV-4/V-5:30 p.m.
Coral Shores at Mater Academy Bay, 5 p.m.
Key West at Coral Shores, 5 p.m.
Marathon at Somerset South Homestead, 3:30 p.m.
Key West at Palmer Trinity, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
MAST Academy at Coral Shores, 5 p.m.
Florida Christian at Key West, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan 19
Marathon at Everglades Prep, 4 p.m.
Coral Shores at Mater Bay Academy, 3 p.m.
Marathon at SLAM Academy, 4 p.m.
Coral Shores at LaSalle, 6 p.m.
