Friday, Feb. 10
Prep baseball
Key West Red and Grey game, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Key West at The Falcon Invitational at Jensen Beach,
Prep Track and Field
Marathon at Key West preseason home meet, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Prep boys lacrosse
Key West at Davie preseason invitational, TBD
Prep boys soccer
Region 4-4A semifinals, No. 6 Key West vs. No. 2 Gulliver Prep at FIU Stadium, 7 p.m.
Key West at The Falcon Invitational at Jensen Beach, 9:30 a.m.
Prep softball
Key West Red and Grey Game, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Gulliver Prep at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Gulliver Prep at Key West, 5 p.m.
Prep girls lacrosse
Coral Shores at Gulliver Prep, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Coral Shores at North Broward Prep, 4 p.m.
Prep boys weightlifting
Marathon, Gulliver Prep at Coral Shores, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Key West at Palmetto, 6 p.m.
Key West at Gulliver Prep, 4 p.m.
Westminster Christian at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.
Prep track and field
Marathon at Coral Shores, 3 p.m.
Prep tennis
Coral Shores at Key West, 2 p.m.
