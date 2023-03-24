The 11th annual Adult (“Old Timers”) Baseball tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Rex Weech baseball field, home of Conchs baseball.
According to organizer Ron Russo, rules have been slightly modified for the “real old guys;” players must be older than 35 but younger than 85.
Anyone interested in playing baseball, not softball, can show up at the field around 9 a.m. on March 25.
All players should wear white or gray baseball pants with red KW cap (if you have it) and a limited number of jerseys will be supplied for the event.
This is a fundraiser for the Conchs’ baseball program and donations are appreciated.
