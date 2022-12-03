Racers make their way around the 12-mile course and circumferences the island during the 24th annual Key West Paddle Classic. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning and ending at Higgs Beach.
Watersports enthusiasts on paddleboards and other self-propelled watercraft can race around the continental United States’ southernmost island Saturday, Dec. 3, during the 25th annual Key West Paddle Classic.
The event was delayed from its original date of Oct. 1 when Hurricane Ian swiped Key West and the Florida Keys.
The 12-mile distance race around Key West is open to paddlers on stand-up and prone paddleboards, outrigger canoes, surf skis, kayaks, row, and dory boats. Participants can compete as individuals or in two-person, three-person, five-person, and six-person teams and in relay teams of three.
Presented by the Florida Keys’ adventure tour company Lazy Dog, the race is a World Paddle Association national points event.
Saturday’s challenge begins with a participant check-in from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. at Higgs Beach. A 9 a.m. racers meeting and a 9:15 a.m. Hawaiian Pule blessings will precede the race’s staggered start times. The first wave of racers begins at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 10.
The course takes competitors past island landmarks such as the Southernmost Point marker, Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park and Mallory Square, the site of Key West’s nightly sunset celebration, before they finish at Higgs Beach.
Participants can relax after the race at a 12:30 p.m. lunch followed by an awards celebration.