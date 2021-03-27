Malik Hunter
Key West, Senior, Guard
Notes: “Malik played the most minutes of any player on the team this year as our primary guard. He kept the ball in his hands and he took care of the ball from the guard position. We really didn’t have any issues with anything he was doing and he was one of those players who battled through any injury. Not only did he do it for us on the floor, but in the classroom, he was also very consistent as well.”
— KW coach Demetrius Roach
Corey Vanderhoof
Key West, Senior, Guard/Forward
Notes: “Corey played very well for us this year. He was one of our captains and he really provided some sparks for us this season. He’s been with our program for two years and was there every day, He didn’t miss a workout, from summer conditioning all the way through his final game; if he wasn’t injured he was there. As a matter of fact, in the holiday tournament he gave so much that after the game he went straight to the hospital and got two IVs.”
— KW coach Demetrius Roach
Mario Menendez
Coral Shores, Senior, Guard
Notes: “Mario is a tremendous competitor and one of the best leaders I have had the pleasure of coaching in 20-plus years. His ability to make the guys around him better is truly special. Every time he set foot in the gym you could count on him bringing heart, grit and hustle and it didn’t matter if it was the biggest game of the season or the last practice of the season — he was competing. Mario led our team in assists with 7.1 per game and steals with 3.9 a game.”
— CS coach Jarrod Mandozzi
Gabe Delgado
Coral Shores, Junior, Guard/Forward
Notes: “Gabe had a breakout season for us on a number of fronts. He lead us in 3-point field goal percentage, shooting 43.2%, and was our second leading rebounder. He primarily settled in as a guard, but his versatility was big for us this season as he played all five positions at one time or another. He is a terrific young man who is a gym rat who is constantly working on his game. He delivered big time for us throughout the season.”
— CS coach Jarrod Mandozzi
Dominic Cruz
Marathon, Junior, Guard
Notes: “Dominic had a good first year on varsity. He averaged 9 points per game and 3 rebounds. He has a grat shot and when he catches in rhythm, it’s almost automatic. He works tirelessly on his shot and has added shooting off the dribble to his game. He is also a great teammate, which has made him wonderful to coach. We look forward to seeing what he’s going to do his senior year.”
— Mar. coach Kevin Freeman
Jonibek Mushinov
Key West, Juniorr., Forward
Notes: “Jonibek was always willing to be coached and he turned his body all the way around, a complete 180, from his sophomore year. I could always count on him to get 10 rebounds every single game and he just averaged under 10 rebounds a game, and I’m really proud of him for that. ”
— KW coach Demetrius Roach
Kervins Nelson
Key West, Senior, Guard/Forward
Notes: “Kervins really was the guy we looked to, to put points on the board. With him doing that, the attention really fell on him and that allowed other guys to get theirs. He did it from the defensive and offensive standpoints. Injuries really were the only thing that slowed him down this year, but he still played through so many injuries and was still was able to lead us this season. We are still hoping to get him signed to play in college.”
— KW coach Demetrius Roach
Isaac Holmes
Coral Shores, Freshman, Froward
Notes: “Isaac gave our team such a boost this year. He was a double/double machine averaging 11.9 points and 12.2 rebounds a game on the season. You just don’t see a lot of freshmen absorb such a big role as well as he did for us. On top of his obvious talent on the court, he is a great kid and teammate who is really a lot of fun to work with.”
— CS coach Jarrod Mandozzi