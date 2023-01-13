Notes: “John really focused on the fly and backstroke, he made it to regionals in the 100-fly. He was also a captain on the team. The relays that reached regionals also had John on them.”
— Conchs coach Lori Bosco
Ryan Martinez
Key West, senior
Notes: “Ryan pulled all the strokes to together and made the regionals in the 200 IM. He was also part of the two relays that made it to regionals. He was really one of the top dogs in all the events.”
— Conchs coach Lori Bosco
Lucas Montiel
Key West,, Senior
Notes: “Lucas was really strong in the breaststroke and also in the freestyle, which he made regionals for. We had a big class of freshmen and Lucas was a leader of the team.”
— Conchs coach Lori Bosco
Jonathan Gvili
Key West, senior
Notes: “Jonathan was a big part of the relays that made it to regionals and was strong with his breaststroke. He was one of our captains, and he really helped the others this season.”
— Conchs coach Lori Bosco
Curran O’Donnell
Coral Shores, senior
Notes: “Curran was an imporant team leader for us this season and in the pool he qualifed into regionals in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.”
— Hurricanes coach Kelly Kater
Patrick O’Donnell
Coral Shores, Junior
Notes: “Patrick also also a team leader and he qualifed for regionals in the 50 feee and 200 IM.”