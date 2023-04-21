It was a sweep for the 3D Boatyard Panthers on Saturday, April 15, in 14-and-Under action of the Southernmost Hockey Club.
First the Cats Jakub Krytinar rallied his team to a one-goal win and in the second Aidan Trujillo scored the game-winner at the Southernmost Hockey Club.
There are six games on the scheduled for Saturday, April 22, starting at 10 a.m. with U14 play running well into the afternoon with the 6-and-Under taking center ice for the 5:30 p.m. match.
14-AND-UNDER
3D BOATYARD PANTHERS 7,
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 6
With 5:12 left in the match, the Red Wings held a 6-4 lead, but the Panthers’ Jakub Krytinar netted two of his five goals in the waning minutes to pull off the comeback win.
The Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest opened the scoring at 11:10 in the first for his first of five goals and added a second one, both off assists by Cain Hughes.
The Cats opened their scoring at 8:05 with Krytinar’s first and a second at 5:00 to tie the game at 2 before DeForrest scored No. 3 for a 3-2 game at the end of the first.
Krytinar, once again, tied the game, this time at 12:57 in the second as teammate Ella Way put the Panthers up, 4-3, with Krytinar assisting.
The Red Wings pulled even at 8:15 in the second on the fourth by DeForrest, but the Panthers rebounded with a Krytinar goal with 4:04 remaining. However, with 4 seconds left in the half, Diya Alwani tied the game on an unassisted goal.
Most of the third was defense as DeForrest put the Red Wings ahead at the 5:12. A minute later, Krytinar powered the puck past Red Wings goalie David Kaczka for a 6-6 draw. With 2:25 showing, Krytinar put in the game-winner, with Ben Tutlewiski on the assist.
3D BOATYARD PANTHERS 4,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 3
Tied at 2 at the end of two, the Panthers scored the winning goal on the third of three by Aidan Trujillo.
The Cudas’ Sawyer put in the first of a hat trick at 11:30 in the first as the Panthers’ Trujillo knotted the match with an assist by Archie White.
Hill scored his second at the 12:25 in the second and the Panthers kept in step with a second by Trujillo, this time with an assist by Jakub Krytinar. With 9:20 remaining in the second, Hill gave the Red Wings a 3-2 advantage, only to be tied by White with an assist from Trujillo setting up the game-winner for Trujillo.
11-AND-UNDER
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTIONS EAGLES 6,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 3
The Eagles soared to a 4-0 lead in the second period before the Burners could singe a net with a goal. Eagles’ Cate Koester racked up four goals, with one each was Matthew Sanchez and David Gordillo Vera with an assist.
The Burners’ David Kaczka scored at 9:01 in the first, but they could not dent the net until the third with a goal by Adam Awan at 13:30 and with 9:01 in the third Kane Kocis powered the puck past the pipes.
18-AND-UNDER
ANDO ENTERPRISE HURRICANES 6,
CUNEO SECURITY RAIDERS 2
The ‘Canes had a little help from elder Sean Hemphill with a hat trick as Marcus Wrazen skated to a pair and Felice Carone added one.
Raiders’ James Koester scored both with an assist by coach Eric Cuneo.
8-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 4,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 0
Surge goalie Sam Alvizo had a shutout over the Lighnting with enough scoring help to take the W.
Nicholas Pavliashvili scored a pair, his second on an assist by Parker Silva, and assisted on a goal by Noah Latal. Ella Gurecky opened the scoring at the 10:29 mark unassisted.
6-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS GRILL HEROES 8,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 3
It was a 3-3 game at the end of the first period, but that was all the Wahoos could put in the net, while the Heroes scored three in the second and three more in the third.
Christopher James-Douglas, Andrew James and Nicholas Jezek netted two goals apiece and with one each was Lucas Krieger and Patrick McCart.
For the Wahoos, Lucas Raszka reeled off a pair, the second on an assist by Lukas Korb, who scored the opening goal on an assist by Mia James.