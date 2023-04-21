It was a sweep for the 3D Boatyard Panthers on Saturday, April 15, in 14-and-Under action of the Southernmost Hockey Club.

First the Cats Jakub Krytinar rallied his team to a one-goal win and in the second Aidan Trujillo scored the game-winner at the Southernmost Hockey Club.

roncooke@bellsouth.net

Tags

Recommended for you