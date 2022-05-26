BOTTOM OF THE SEVENTH
Fly out to center and ground out to first leads off the bottom of the seventh. A fly out to right ends the dream, for the Lady Conchs. Lake Wales advances to the 4A State Championship against Deltona.
TOP OF THE SEVENTH
Miesha Hernandez knocks down a hard hit ball at third and makes the throw to first for the out, but the following batter parked a shot over the centerfield fence to extend the lead to two runs.
The home run ended Chloe Knowles afternoon, surrendering two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of work. Nevaeh Arnold comes in to relieve Gilday, and induces a ground out and fly out to right.
BOTTOM OF THE SIXTH
Well hit ball to right by Madison Gonzalez was caught for the first out, and the final out was one a diving play on a line drive to shortstop to bring the game to the final frame of play.
TOP OF THE SIXTH
Single led off the inning for Lake Wales, but the sacrifice bunt attempt was popped out. The Highlanders put one more on with a walk, but a second popped out bunt attempt and fly out to third ended the inning.
BOTTOM OF THE FIFTH
Line drive singles to the outfield by Chloe Knowles followed by Scarlett Niles ended a run of seven straight Lady Conch retired, with no outs. The Lady Conchs attempted to move both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt, but the lead runner would be thrown out at third. Following a strike out, Yahaira Williams stepped to the plate and hit a hard ground ball to the hot corner that was smothered by the Highlanders third baseman and she touched third.
TOP OF THE FIFTH
Lake Wales opened the at-bat with a double to left center field, but Key West would get out of trouble with a pop out to third, fly out to center and pop out to short.
BOTTOM OF THE FOURTH
Conchs would be sat down in order for a second straight frame, with a ground out, strike out and line out.
TOP OF THE FOURTH
Foul out to Madison Gonzalez at first, strike out sat two down for Key West and Chloe Gilday. Lake Wales would get a runner on with a single back the pitcher, but a fly out to left ended the at-bat.
BOTTOM OF THE THIRD
A Fly out by Isabella Perez, strikeout by Yahaira Williams and ground out by Madison Gonzalez sits the Lady Conchs down in order.
TOP OF THE THIRD
Strike out, foul out to Marina Goins in right field and fly out to Scarlett Niles in the third sets the Highlanders down in order.
BOTTOM OF THE SECOND
With one out, in the bottom of the second, Miesha Hernandez ropes a solo home run deep over the left field fence to cut the lead in half. With two outs Chloe Knowles reaches on a dropped third strike, which is followed with a single to left by Scarlet Niles to put tying run on second. Highlander get out of the jam with a force out at third.
TOP OF THE SECOND
Two pitches in the top of the second, the first results in a pop out to shortstop and, the second, a triple to the left center field gap brings the Highlanders back to the top of the lineup. Two outs after Gilday strikes out the batter who led off the game with a home run. Lazy fly out ends the threat with a runner stranded on third.
BOTTOM OF THE FIRST
With a runner of first, Highlanders second baseman falls to her knees to snag a hard-hit line drive by Yahaira Williams to double off the runner at first and a ground out sends the game into the second inning.
TOP OF THE FIRST
Solo home run to lead off the game put Lake Wales ahead 1-0, and a sacrifice fly to centerfield, with bases loaded after a Lady Conch fielding error, base hit and walk loaded the bases, put the Highlander ahead 2-0, but Chloe Gilday settled down to strike out two in the frame to send it to the bottom of the first.
STATE 4A SEMIFINALS
DELTONA 4, CLAY 0
After 5 scoreless frames, Deltona broke through for four runs in the sixth inning and held off the Cinderella team, Clay, to claim a berth in the 4A State Finals.