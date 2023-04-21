All season it was Rodriguez Cigars that led the way in the Key West Men’s Softball League standings, followed closely by 5 Brothers, and in the playoff on Saturday, April 8, it was a similar outcome as both teams made it to the championship game, where 5 Brothers, which had already defeated Rodriguez Cigars previously in the tournament, was able to pick up the victory to reclaim the crown back from Rodriguez Cigars, who were the defending champions, during the double-elimination bracket play.

Paradise Construction 14,

