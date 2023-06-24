Burke Sports Construction Group Inc. recently completed renovations at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex and held a pre-opening on Friday, Feb. 10, on the Pedro Aguilar Field. From left, actor Kevin Sorbo; David Martinez, Burke Sports; Dana Vega, Little Conch Baseball League; Bret Bishop, Little Conch Baseball League; David Moretti, Burke Sports; Roger Clemens; Randy Sterling, Key West Parks Director; Marcus Davila, Key West Community Services, and a representative of the GTO Turf.
Key West Parks Director Randy Sterling threw out the first pitch to granddaughter Skye Sterling at the Key West Little Conch Baseball League Opening Ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the newly revamped Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex. Behind Sterling are grandkids Rhynn Perry, Sierra Sterling and Royce Perry. For the 2023 season, 32 teams with more than 250 youth baseball players played six days a week on the four youth fields.
Burke Sports Construction Group Inc. recently completed renovations at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex and held a pre-opening on Friday, Feb. 10, on the Pedro Aguilar Field. From left, actor Kevin Sorbo; David Martinez, Burke Sports; Dana Vega, Little Conch Baseball League; Bret Bishop, Little Conch Baseball League; David Moretti, Burke Sports; Roger Clemens; Randy Sterling, Key West Parks Director; Marcus Davila, Key West Community Services, and a representative of the GTO Turf.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
Roger Clemens made the night for this aspiring baseball player.
Key West Parks Director Randy Sterling threw out the first pitch to granddaughter Skye Sterling at the Key West Little Conch Baseball League Opening Ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the newly revamped Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex. Behind Sterling are grandkids Rhynn Perry, Sierra Sterling and Royce Perry. For the 2023 season, 32 teams with more than 250 youth baseball players played six days a week on the four youth fields.
Local youth baseball player Justin Druckemiller, 10, got the ultimate autograph from New York Yankees pitching great Tommy John on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
Bradley Buigas was totally focused on making a catch at first base for Sunset Watersports.
Nico Griffiths got his bat around and made contact for a Key Plaza Creperie base hit.
Key Plaza Creperie’s Lincoln Perez tracked a shallow fly ball to centerfield, but just could not make the catch.
Barrows Law second baseman Josalby Perdigon made a diving catch to end the inning against Hy-Tech.
Barrows Law first baseman Jacob Rodriguez got his glove down to field a grounder.
Barrows Law teammates congratulate Gavin Teal after he scored on a wild pitch against Hy-Tech to knot the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning.
Island Dogs third base coach Dave Thibault stopped baserunner Ryland Brown from going home on a double and throwing error to third base.
Danger Charters centerfielder Hunter Hill somehow made an eyes-closed catch as shortstop Nicholas Talpasz backed off in U12 action.
First Horizon third baseman Andrew Wickers made a catch before it hit the turf in U12 action.
All eyes were on this towering home run by Sloppy Joe’s slugger Roman Garcia.
Papa Tony’s pitcher Auggy Davila let go of this pitch in U14 play.
Sloppy Joe’s Chace Gaertner almost made a diving catch on a ball hit to right centerfield.
Sloppy Joe’s pitcher Kristian Kearins let the ball fly in U14 play.
Sloppy Joe’s Xavier Perez and mom Terese Perez watched the ball lift off for a home run.
Papa Tony’s third baseman Devin Steele put the tag on Conch-Rete Pumping baserunner Jason Stubblefield for the out to end the inning.
The season began a little later than usual but it was well worth the wait for the newly remodeled Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
Before baseball even started, former Major League Baseball greats Tommy John and Roger Clemens graced the Island City for a “soft opening” of the facility. A week later, it was only appropriate that Key West Parks Director Randy Sterling threw out the first pitch before they began 12 weeks of exciting Key West Little Conch Baseball.