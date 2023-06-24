The season began a little later than usual but it was well worth the wait for the newly remodeled Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.

Before baseball even started, former Major League Baseball greats Tommy John and Roger Clemens graced the Island City for a “soft opening” of the facility. A week later, it was only appropriate that Key West Parks Director Randy Sterling threw out the first pitch before they began 12 weeks of exciting Key West Little Conch Baseball.

