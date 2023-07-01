White Team’s Beyza Atilla (No. 62) and Lili-Victoria McBain (No. 89) for the Red squad collide going for a ground ball as Ava Rodriguez (No. 74) was there to make the catch in girls 13-15 age group action.
Oliver Louchheim (No. 27) and Cian Guest battle for a ground ball.
Asa Blum (No. 14) went on the attack for the Gray Team for one of his two assists.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
White team’s Maxwell Thomas (No. 25) kept the ball away from Gray defender Tristan Acevedo (No. 24).
Gray Team’s Hudson Krupa could not get the ball in the net in boys 7-9 years age group.
Despite the action, Leonidas Pichardo (No. 8) took a break and planted his stick in the ground.
A trio of youth lacrosse players vie for possession of the ball in boys U8 action.
Maren Shepard (No. 15) and Lili Rose Horn (No. 22) race for a loose ball as Elsie Louchheim (No. 6) and Ember Frystacky get in on the action.
Bella Ortega (No. 34) tried to maintain control of the ball with the red team closing in girls 6-8 action.
Kaiya Phillips (No. 42) got the scoop for the White Team.
Red Team’s Ava Robertson (No. 37) controlled the draw against White Team’s Maren Shepard (No. 15).
Red Team’s Lili Rose Horn (No. 22) got the draw control and looked for an outlet pass in girls 6-8 youth lacrosse.
Kaiya Phillips (No. 42) was in hot pursuit of Catherine Thomas (No. 24) after losing the ball.
Red Team’s Ellen Van Aller (No. 27) got her stick up to stop a shot on goal by Hazel Matarazzo (No. 2) in girls 6-8 years division.
Catherine Thomas tracked down a loose ball and made a run for the Red squad.
All eyes were on the dropped ball as they deploy their sticks to scoop it up in girls youth lacrosse.
Bella Ortega (No. 34) got off a pass to teammate Teagan Shea (No. 33) on this play.
Coral Bellingham extended her stick just enough to catch a pass in girls 13-15 age group action.
Red Team’s Grace Holtkamp (No. 92) picked up a ground ball with Morgan Koskinen (No. 65) and Ashley Pico (No. 72) in pursuit for the White squad.
White Team’s Morgan Koskinen tried to get the scoop on a ground ball to clear it away from her goal and goalie Jaelyn Estevez.
White Team’s Nora O’Hearn (No. 38) made her way past a pair of red team defenders to attack the opposing goal in girls 13-15 play.
Beyza Atilla (No. 62) flipped up a ground ball and raced with Ashlyn Pico (No. 72) to get possession.
Tegan Shea (No. 33) attacked for the Red Team with Ellen Van Aller (No. 27) ready to move in for the takeaway.
White Team’s Cody Hawks (No. 35) tried to win the ground ball before Gray Team’s Grayson Russek (No. 33) and Leonidas Pichardo (No. 8) run to aid a teammate in youth lacrosse.
Cian Guest (No. 12) moved in to score a goal for the Gray squad.
Cody Hawks launched a pass to a Gray teammate in boys 7-9 lacrosse.
The 7-9 age boys raise their sticks after a tough match on Saturday, April 22, at George Mira Field.
Grayson Russek got the ball under control after catching a pass in boys 7-9 action.
Mason Cabrera (No. 34) and Tristan Acevedo (No. 24) double up on Cobb Hudson (No. 31).
Kai Mularz (No. 29) got his stick up to fire off a shot on goal for the Gray squad.
Oliver Louchheim tried to clear the ball from the net of Kai Mularz in boys U8 play.
Gray Team’s Hudson Cobb (No. 31) is challenged by White team’s Oliver Louchheim (No. 27) and teammate Thomas Maxwell (No. 25) in the boys 7-9 group.
The players in the boys U8 age division could not clear the ball from the scrummage.
Lisa Tsitlidze (No. 24) and Maren Shepard (No. 15) vie for a ground ball.
With the help of Elsie Louchheim (No. 6) teammate Elanor Blanco (No. 59) kept the ball away from the Red Team’s Sofia Tsitlidze (No. 99) in girls 6-8 age group play.
Ellen Van Eller (No. 27) worked her way to the net with Arabella Howard (No. 53) in pursuit.
Ashlyn Pico powered in a goal for the white team in girls 13-15 age group lacrosse.
All eyes were on the ball just above the stick of Red Team’s Maren Shepard (No. 15) who was about to make a catch.
Coral Bellingham (No. 25) watched the ball fly away from four girls trying to make a catch in 13-15 age group
Despite being shadowed by White Team’s Madison Horner (No. 48), Red Team’s Mavis Bishop (No. 58) got off a pass to a teammate in front of the Red Team’s cage.
RSofia Tsitlidze (No. 99) and Maren Shepard (No. 15) battle for a loose ball.
Ellen Van Aller got her stick up for a pass to put the White Team on the attack.
Goalie Jaelyn Estevez intently watched as the ball bounced around in front of her cage in girls 13-15 lacrosse.
Red Team’s Grace Holtkamp (No. 92) got possession of the ball from the White Team’s Coral Bellingham (No. 25).
Red Team’s Lili-Victoria McBain (No. 89) tried to grab the ball, but it fell to set up a scrummage for possession.
As the seeds of lacrosse in Key West continue to grow, the spring season was yet another success, including the middle school boys who took to the road this season for a majority of its games, finishing with a 4-5 mark.
As part of the Key West Youth Lacrosse League, but without enough players to have a competitive game each week, the boys lost their first two contests by a goal that was netted in the final minute of play, but still had an opportunity to finish with a winning record.