As the seeds of lacrosse in Key West continue to grow, the spring season was yet another success, including the middle school boys who took to the road this season for a majority of its games, finishing with a 4-5 mark.

As part of the Key West Youth Lacrosse League, but without enough players to have a competitive game each week, the boys lost their first two contests by a goal that was netted in the final minute of play, but still had an opportunity to finish with a winning record.

Tags

Recommended for you