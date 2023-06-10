U18 Puck bounces into goal.JPG

Raiders goalie Iain Wilkey and defender James Koester (No. 5) watch the puck flip over their heads and into the net for a Hurricane goal.

They all came together this time every year.

There were Sharks and, Eagles, Red Wings, and Panthers, Heroes, Wahoos, Raiders, and Hurricanes, Barracudas, Burners and the Surge.

Tags

Recommended for you