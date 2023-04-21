The seedings in the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League have all been figured out in the B League play — Spottswood & Sterling will be seeded No. 1, followed by Niles Sales and Service, First State Bank, Keys Federal Credit Union and Preferred Properties — but there is still much to be determined in the A League as, after top-seeded Florida Keys Electric, it gets convoluted as Rotary, Howe Orthodontist, Fire Fighters and Ramona’s Conch Creations are all separated by one game entering the final week of play at Rosa Hernandez Field.
A LEAGUE
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 5,
FIRE FIGHTERS 1
The combination of Kaleaya Dickerson, who allowed a run on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts, and Lucy Katz, who gave up two hits and four walks but did not allow a run, made the difference on the mound as they both tossed three innings in the win with Katz connecting on a pair of doubles from the plate. Arianna Anderson and Chloe Kongo also singled in the victory.
Fire Fighters pitcher Breanna Brenner was also brining the heat, striking out 10 batters and allowing two unearned runs on three hits, while Kaleaya Cervantes had two strikeouts, giving up three unearned runs on a hit and walk. Brenner also drove in her team’s lone run on the game with her base hits as teammates Jordan Greene and Emily Davila also singling and Gianna Wardlow roping a triple.
ROTARY 8,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATION 3
The bats were out for Rotary as they piled up eight in the game, led by Lilee Gage who had a triple and pair of base hits for three RBI, Rhyanna Rispoli added a double and single also good for three RBI, Jalynn Barreto had two singles and with a base knock was Maicee Gage.
Ramona’s was able to get a double off the bat of Analy Rivero and single by Savannah Shea, but that was all as Lilee Gage struck out five and allowed three runs on two hits with four walks, and Maicee Gage gave up just one walk with a strikeout in her scoreless frame. Ryleigh Harnish had five strikeouts for Ramona’s in 2 1/3 innings from the circle.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATION 10,
HOWE ORTHODONTIST 5
Trailing a majority of the way, Ramona’s exploded for eight runs in the fourth and then shut down Howe in its final swings to complete the comeback victory, which was charged by Kai Malagon’s two triples for three RBI aided by Aliyah Arencibia two hits, one a single, and base knocks from Dakota Lettie and Ryleigh Harnish, who earned the win on the mound tossing four innings of one-run ball giving up four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Callie Griffiths kept Howe in the contest with a double and single with the bat and then a scoreless inning with her arm striking out two, as Ava Norwood, Leah Wells and Anastasha Boose all singled.
HOWE ORTHODONTIST 10,
ROTARY 5
Back-to-back five-run outbursts in the second and third frames were simply too much for Rotary to overcome, especially with Anastasha Boose going the distance on the mound striking out five and surrendering four earned runs on three hits and five walks, while also adding a two-run double from the dish. Contributing a double to the win was Kaylee Williams, Pilar Rivera and Leach Wells both had singles.
For Rotary, Charlie Lopez gapped a pair of singles and Rhyana Rispoli tripled, but Rotary allowed 11 walks from the circle, which was the difference-maker in the game, despite Lilee Gage striking out seven in 2 2/3 innings.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 9,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATION 6
Through the first two innings, Arnold’s Addison Means was nearly prefect putting just three runners on base via a free pass but not allowing any runs, then Mia Waldner followed with a scoreless frame of her own, striking out and walking one each, and while Ramona’s scores six in the final two art-bat Arnold’s already had an unsurmountable advantage with Charley Bracher going for a double, triple and five RBI, Waldner adding a triple and single, Means a double and Genesis Rocha singled.
Ramona’s was only able to get four singles off Means and Waldner, while Dakota Lettie, Arianna Garcia, Savannah Shea, and Kai Malagon. Ryleigh Harnish had seven strikeouts on the mound for Ramona’s.
B LEAGUE
KEYS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION 11,
PREFERRED PROPERTIES 3
There were not a lot of hits to go around, two per team, but Keys Federal made the best of its chances as Ryli Malone doubled and Leilani Barnes singled, as for Preferred Properties it was Lina Lopez who singled and Emily Davila cleared the bases with a three-run home run.
That was not enough to get to Ava Wirth, who surrendered three runs on two hits and five walks with three strikeouts.
FIRST STATE BANK 6,
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 3
It was a pitchers duel through the first two frames, as Nile’s Sofia Niles gave up just one run on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts, but she was matched by First State’s Alice Garcia, who allowed just two walks and no hits with six strikeouts and then her squad broke things open with five runs in the third including a three-run triple by Kirra Ferrell for the win.
Jazmine Williams, Kayleigh Fraughton and Aleena Brown all contributed singles to the win for First State, while Niles had it hits by Francesca Felini and Niles.
SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 14,
KEYS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION 2
With a commanding advantage after two frames, after Sierra Sterling struck out the side in the first, Sterling& Spottswood turned to its bullpen and Harper Francis was able to keep the lead giving up one earned run on four hits and three walks with four strikesouts in 1 2/3 innings on the mound.
Keys Federal hits were by Mila Fernandez, Lilly Walterson, Josea Means and Ava Wirth, who struck out three in 1 1/3 from the circle, as Spottswood & Sterling had Francis double and single, while Sophia Seacrest, Anna Freetag and Kinzley Moore all singling.
SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 10,
PREFERRED PROPERTIES 2
Pitching was the difference in the game as Spottswood & Sterling’s duo of Harper Francis and Sierra Sterling struck out seven and did not give up a hit with just six walks, while at the plate they combined as a team to walk 11 times. The only hit in the game was a double by Harper Francis, as Emily Davila did have four strikeouts for Preferred Properties.
FIRST STATE BANK 10,
KEYS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION 1
With two nearly prefect innings, allowing a run on three walks, Alice Garcia struck out five and did not give up a hit, while Kirra Ferrell come in for an inning giving up a hit and walk, but no runs as she struck out two for First State.
Breaking open the game for First State was Grace Teet with a bases-clearing triple, as teammates Ryleigh Cooke, Emma Grimm, Evelyn Lomsdale, Jazmine Williams and Kayleigh Fraughton all singled.
Mila Fernandez had the first for Keys Federal.