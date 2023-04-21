The seedings in the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League have all been figured out in the B League play — Spottswood & Sterling will be seeded No. 1, followed by Niles Sales and Service, First State Bank, Keys Federal Credit Union and Preferred Properties — but there is still much to be determined in the A League as, after top-seeded Florida Keys Electric, it gets convoluted as Rotary, Howe Orthodontist, Fire Fighters and Ramona’s Conch Creations are all separated by one game entering the final week of play at Rosa Hernandez Field.

A LEAGUE