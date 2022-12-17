As a young reporter covering the Key West High football team in the late aughts, my summers consisted of two main priorities: 1) survive the brutal heat; and 2) find interesting stories or intriguing anecdotes to share with readers. Often, both were easier said than done.

It was during a random midweek practice nearly 13 years ago, while struggling to achieve that first goal, that I ran into Mike Leach, a man who had already helped revolutionize college football and had begun growing the famed persona that would fascinate sportswriters — not to mention liven up their copy — from South Florida to the Pacific Northwest to the Deep South, and just about everywhere between.