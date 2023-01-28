Lady Conchs with medals

The Key West High girls wrestling team, top row from left, Sheyla Figueira, Ailee Briggs, Shannon Briggs and Natalie Aguello, with Lola Jaime laying in front, show off the medals they won at the Lady Wave Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21.

 Photo provided

The addition of a girls wrestling program at Key West High has a been a “breath of fresh air,” according to Conchs coach Chaz Jimenez, furthering that the Lady Conchs have brought a new energy to the wrestling room.

“Just having these opportunities for these female athletes is amazing to me,” said Jimenez, who was a member of the inaugural Key West High wrestling team and now is the coach of the Lady Conchs inaugural season on the mats. “We are really happy with the way the girls are improving and just getting better every week. I really love the girls events, they are super intense.”

