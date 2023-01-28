The Key West High girls wrestling team, top row from left, Sheyla Figueira, Ailee Briggs, Shannon Briggs and Natalie Aguello, with Lola Jaime laying in front, show off the medals they won at the Lady Wave Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The addition of a girls wrestling program at Key West High has a been a “breath of fresh air,” according to Conchs coach Chaz Jimenez, furthering that the Lady Conchs have brought a new energy to the wrestling room.
“Just having these opportunities for these female athletes is amazing to me,” said Jimenez, who was a member of the inaugural Key West High wrestling team and now is the coach of the Lady Conchs inaugural season on the mats. “We are really happy with the way the girls are improving and just getting better every week. I really love the girls events, they are super intense.”
So far the Lady Conchs are not backing away from the new challenge, which was evident at the Lady Wave Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21, Key West had all five of its wrestlers place and as a team took fifth out of 24 squads present.
“Most of those teams have a least double-digits on their roster,” said Jimenez.
In fact, Key West had a pair of wrestlers go unbeaten during the event to claim first in their weight class, which led the Lady Conchs to the Top 5 finish as a unit. One of those first-place finishers was newcomer Natalie Arguello, who went 4-0 in the one-day event in the 135-pound weight class.
“I saw the potential but I didn’t expect her to start getting to this level already where she is placing at tournaments,” said Jimenez. “I knew she would have a good shot at placing this tournament, but then she just kept upsetting people.”
In the finals, Arguello faced off against a ranked wrestler from South Dade, and forced the match into a double-overtime period during which the Lady Conchs scored a pin fall for the tournament title.
“She is one of the most enjoyable kids in the program to watch wrestle, boys or girls,” said Jimenez. “She just keeps coming and her intensity is amazing. Now that she starting to get into that wrestling shape, her intensity just wears her opponents out and it’s fun to watch.”
Joining Arguello top the podium in her respective weight class was Ailee Briggs, at 140 pounds, scoring pins in all but one match, to improving her state standing as she came into the tournament unseeded.
“She beat some pretty high-ranked girls and because we are still unknown in the world of girls wrestling, she messed up the brackets,” said Jimenez.
Adding to the medal count for Key West was Sheyla Figuiera in third, having to battle back after a loss to a high-ranked wrestler, to the bronze in the 105-pound weight class.’
“Her leg attacks are pretty good and you can see where her experience from last year, wrestling the boys, has rolled over into this year,” said Jimenez. “She’s just tough.”
Making her debut for the Lady Conchs in the 190-pound weight class was Shannon Briggs, who was a state placer in the Maryland a season ago, and in her Florida premier took third.
“The rust showed a little bit and in her semifinals match she got caught in a head lock,” said Jimenez. “She’s probably the most talented wrestler out of our group, she’s just got to get back in the groove of things and we are excited to see where things go.”
All of the Lady Conchs placed as 110-pounder Lola Jaime was sixth to help propel Key West to a team fifth.
“She’s the newest out of all the girls, but she too is just getting better,” said Jimenez. “It’s crazy to see the improvement with these girls, because they are improving so fast.”
The Lady Conchs are back at in action this on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Lake Mary, which Jimenez noted will have the talent level equivalent of what they will see in the state finals.
“I’m excited to see how they do this weekend,” said Jimenez, who will be with the boys in Palmetto Ridge on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. “Almost all our girls have a very good chance to go to states and a few have a shot to place, so this was too good of a tournament for them to miss it.”