Elsie Warwick
Key West, junior, outside hitter
Notes: Her arm is a little whip, she gets so much speed behind it and it’s natural. She also has a great vertical, I wish I could give her some of my height because then she would be unstoppable. She’s little but she can really get up there and swings hard. We worked on her this season not just relying on power but also reigning it in and taking smarter shots. She embraced that and it was awesome to see her become a smarter hitter. She got us some big points when we really needed it.
— KW coach Sarah Eckert
Brooke Mandozzi
Coral Shores, junior, outside hitter
Notes: Brooke had such a great season for us. She led our team in Serve Rating, Hit Percentage, Serve Reception, Digs, and Kills, she is such an all-around player. It was such an honor to coach such a talented girl that always gave it her all. I had to move her to different spots on the court this season to cover, she never complained she just played the position that I told her to play. She puts the work in during the season and the offseason and it really pays off. I can’t wait to see what the future brings for her.
— CS coach Sam Ovalle
Gabby Garcia
Key West, freshman, utility
Notes: Gabby brought height, she’s also very athletic and has body control that not a lot of young players with a lot of height have. She has great ball control and was pushed around into so many different roles this season, because of all our injuries, she became so versatile She has a quiet confidence and I see big things for her in the future.
— KW coach Sarah Eckert
Bridgette Sweeney
Key West, junior, middle hitter
Notes:Bridgette dominated in the middle, and we missed her when she was hurt, but when she was back in action, she was back. She was a big part of how we turned the season around.
— KW coach Sarah Eckert
Beth Ann Hewlett
Marathon, junior, middle hitter
Notes: Kiki (beth) brought a lot of knowledge and experience to the team this year. She led the team in blocks and was our primary defender at the net.
Annie Scepkova
Key West, junior, middle hitter
Notes: Annie’s hitting is coming together and I’m excited to see her continue to develop. Her hitting and her blocking were outstanding, but she also lit a fire under the team with her intense energy. She will get the entire team pumped about any block or any kill. She knows how to celebrate a point and that’s huge for team momentum.
— KW coach Sarah Eckert
LeAnn Quick
Coral Shores, freshman, middle hitter
Notes: LeAnn had a great season and improved so much for us. She always seemed to show up and make something happen during big moments when we needed it most whether it was a critical serve, a kill or a key block. She is such a coachable young lady who works so hard to constantly get better. She never questioned anything and was always eager to do anything she could to help us win, It was an honor to coach her this season.
— CS coach Sam Ovalle
Victoria Pavlik
Key West, junior, setter
Notes: Victoria is steady and her hands are some of the prettiest I have ever seen when it comes to making a set.
— KW coach Sarah Eckert
Reese Haggard
Key West, sophomore, setter
Notes: Reese made the leap to varsity this year and we were planning on running a 6-2 going into the season, but because of injuries we ended up running a 5-1 for a good portion of the season and Reese was able to step into that role. It was a fantastic job done by her and we ended up having the best two setters in the county. She brought a lot to the table this year.
— KW coach Sarah Eckert
Elena Eubank
Marathon, sophomore, back row
Notes: Elena brought big energy to the court this season. She received a lot of the serves this season and kept us in many games. She also has a good serve.
— Mar. coach Kelly Cruz
Kailee Reinoso
Coral Shores, senior, libero
Notes: Kailee had a great senior season. She was our team leader for Aces and a close second on the team in serve reception, digs and serve rating. She is a player that always gives it her all not wanting to let any ball ever drop in. She plays with such a competitive fire and always wants to win, it was a pleasure to coach her this season.
— CS coach Sam Ovalle
Reese Elwell
Marathon, junior, libero
Notes: Reese kept us in many games and brought a lot of energy on and off the court this year.
— Mar. coach Kelly Cruz