The Southernmost Hockey Rink was rocking on Saturday with a full slate of games for the Southernmost Hockey Club.

Some teams were off longer for precautions for the virus, but the league took a two-week vacation for Spring Break.

Now, they all back for that final drive to the playoffs scheduled in mid-May.

10-AND-UNDER

DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 2,

DRN MOVING INC RED WINGS 1

The Red Wings notched the first goal in the match with 1:01 left in the first period. Armands Berzins netted an unassisted goal to go up, 1-0.

But that was all DRN Moving would score.

The Wahoos knotted the game with 43 seconds remaining in the second period. Luke Hughes powered the puck between the pipes for a 1-1 match.

Deep Blue Printing took a 2-1 advantage at the 7:27 mark in the third on a goal from the stick of Ella Way for what would be the game-deciding score.

DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 11,

BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARACUDAS 5

Wahoos Sawyer Hills skated to four goals and one assist, Luke Hughes racked up a hat trick and had an assist, Vivienne Kenna scored a pair and with one goal apiece were Ella Way and Emma Anton.

The Cudas’ Jakub Krytinar reeled off four goals his third on an assist from Wyatt Grizzle-Manning and Michelle Nedbal opened the Barracudas scoring at the 10:15 mark in the opening period.

14-AND-UNDER

KEYS IMAGING SURGE 6,

HIGGINS LAW HAMMERHEADS 4

This game had a few players from the U10 league playing up to fill out the ranks and with a lot of success.

Birthday boy Jackson Way nailed the nets for a hat trick and was assisted by Robert Beras-Natera on his second net.

Jakub Krytinar, who plays in U10, netted a goal on an assist from Jackson Barroso. Beras-Natera put in a pair of third-period goals.

The Hammerheads’ James Koester skated to a hat trick. With 1:20 showing on the clock, Alexandro Vega-Borrero scored with Gabriel Anton on the assist.

18-AND-UNDER

GULF SOUTHERN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY GENERALS 6,

CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 2

The Generals rolled to a 3-1 opening period score with two of the goals by Tyler Meyer each assisted by Adrian Mira.

At 7:40 into the second, Generals’ James Wrazen went to the goal unassisted. Near the end of the second, Landon Stotts scored off an assist from James Wrazen. At the 13:42 mark in the third, Mira scored with Meyer assisting the play.

In the net, Roan Melilli gave up just two goals.

The Lightning’s Pavel Ivan opened the scoring with a goal at 8:42. Check Electric cleared the net seconds into the third period on a goal from Luke Klettheimer.

7-AND-UNDER

TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PENGUINS 9,

MIAMI SUBS HEROES 4

The Penguins Adam Awan had a banner day with seven goals. In the final period of play, teammate Tobias Pavelek netted a pair to help pull out the W.

For the Heroes, Gavin Zeid netted the first two goals while Zebediah Ewing-Fisher scored the last two.

