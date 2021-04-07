The Southernmost Hockey Rink was rocking on Saturday with a full slate of games for the Southernmost Hockey Club.
Some teams were off longer for precautions for the virus, but the league took a two-week vacation for Spring Break.
Now, they all back for that final drive to the playoffs scheduled in mid-May.
10-AND-UNDER
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 2,
DRN MOVING INC RED WINGS 1
The Red Wings notched the first goal in the match with 1:01 left in the first period. Armands Berzins netted an unassisted goal to go up, 1-0.
But that was all DRN Moving would score.
The Wahoos knotted the game with 43 seconds remaining in the second period. Luke Hughes powered the puck between the pipes for a 1-1 match.
Deep Blue Printing took a 2-1 advantage at the 7:27 mark in the third on a goal from the stick of Ella Way for what would be the game-deciding score.
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 11,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARACUDAS 5
Wahoos Sawyer Hills skated to four goals and one assist, Luke Hughes racked up a hat trick and had an assist, Vivienne Kenna scored a pair and with one goal apiece were Ella Way and Emma Anton.
The Cudas’ Jakub Krytinar reeled off four goals his third on an assist from Wyatt Grizzle-Manning and Michelle Nedbal opened the Barracudas scoring at the 10:15 mark in the opening period.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 6,
HIGGINS LAW HAMMERHEADS 4
This game had a few players from the U10 league playing up to fill out the ranks and with a lot of success.
Birthday boy Jackson Way nailed the nets for a hat trick and was assisted by Robert Beras-Natera on his second net.
Jakub Krytinar, who plays in U10, netted a goal on an assist from Jackson Barroso. Beras-Natera put in a pair of third-period goals.
The Hammerheads’ James Koester skated to a hat trick. With 1:20 showing on the clock, Alexandro Vega-Borrero scored with Gabriel Anton on the assist.
18-AND-UNDER
GULF SOUTHERN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY GENERALS 6,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 2
The Generals rolled to a 3-1 opening period score with two of the goals by Tyler Meyer each assisted by Adrian Mira.
At 7:40 into the second, Generals’ James Wrazen went to the goal unassisted. Near the end of the second, Landon Stotts scored off an assist from James Wrazen. At the 13:42 mark in the third, Mira scored with Meyer assisting the play.
In the net, Roan Melilli gave up just two goals.
The Lightning’s Pavel Ivan opened the scoring with a goal at 8:42. Check Electric cleared the net seconds into the third period on a goal from Luke Klettheimer.
7-AND-UNDER
TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PENGUINS 9,
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 4
The Penguins Adam Awan had a banner day with seven goals. In the final period of play, teammate Tobias Pavelek netted a pair to help pull out the W.
For the Heroes, Gavin Zeid netted the first two goals while Zebediah Ewing-Fisher scored the last two.