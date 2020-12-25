Normally the name of the game is to score as many touchdowns as a team can to win the game, but in this event, the goal was to collect as many toys as possible for local children.
That is exactly what took place, as on a bright, sunny Key West morning at George Mira Field, six teams gathered to compete in the fourth annual Island Bred Toys of Tots flag football tournament on Dec. 12.
Despite the overall event being for the kids, the on-field competition still became fierce at times as those carrying the football attempted to reach the end zone to score, while defenders could be seen lunging for their flags from their waists. Players could be seen visibly upset, at times, arguing with the referees about perceived blown calls, with a good number of local fans in the steel-grey bleachers just outside the field, clapping, cheering, and yelling out encouragement to those who were playing on the gridiron.
The games in this double-elimination tournament progressed from the late morning into the afternoon hours, but in the meantime, more and more toys were being dropped off and began piling up in cardboard boxes next to the concession stand.
That really was the winning score.
While some players were putting up touchdowns and their teams were winning, it really was local children who won on this day ultimately, as more than 150 toys were donated to Toys for Tots, according to Antonio Guieb. He and his brothers organized this event and he added many of the toys were donated at the last minute.
At the end of the day, on the field, it was the Island Bred team, which included the Guiebs, who went 4-0 and won the tournament, defeating the Shrimp Pimps.
“We [as a team] donated the $800 of prize moneyn — $400 went to the Key West High School basketball team [who was working the concession stand during the event], and the other $400 was donated to the Trevon Albury Memorial,” said Guieb.
Albury was someone near and dear to the heart of these brothers, as they grew up playing sports with him and he recently lost his life.
“We, as Island Bred, made that donation to help the family out in any way possible through these grieving times,” expressed Guieb.
Guieb wanted to personally thank everyone who donated toys and to all the teams that participated.
Armed with a police badge in one hand and a football in the other, Guieb already is looking forward to next year’s tournament saying he wants it to be even bigger and get even more toys donated for local children in need.