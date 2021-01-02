For the past two years in Key West, world-class pole vaulters have reached for the skies attempting to scale new heights during the Pole Vaulting in Paradise competition based at the Truman Waterfront.
This year was expected to be no different, as roughly 140 participants were planning to making the trip to the Keys. That is no longer the case, as less than two weeks before the competition — scheduled this year for Jan. 9 at Key West High School — has been canceled.
“The simple answer is COVID-19,” said Steve Hanes, president of the Key West Track & Field Club, who added, “The actual answer is more complex.”
Hanes was informed this week of the decision to overrule the use of the facilities, given by the local principal. While Hanes was not able to confirm who made the call, Key West head track coach David Perkins confirmed it was Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford who made the decision to cancel the scheduled competition.
Upon being informed of this development, Hanes responded by looking elsewhere for a privately-owned business or area to hold the event but added he was also notified the high school’s equipment would not be available for use, which ended his search.
“I cannot pretend to understand the reasoning or motives,” Hanes said in an tone of obvious disappointment. “We were approved as a sporting event and fundraiser for the local high school track team. The school district and city are hosting events for youth and adults every day. Our streets are full of tourists. The USA Track & Field, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee have determined that outdoor track and field is not a high-risk event. We had a formal COVID-19 policy in place.”
Perkins echoed that sentiment saying, “I’m really disappointed. It just adds to that continual trend of things being canceled. We were really looking forward to it.”
The reason Perkins stated he was surprised by this recent decision is because this competition was not canceled back when the Christmas parade and other gatherings were being shut down by the city. He stated, “they had a glimmer of hope,” that they made it through the first vetting process.
He added this goes beyond the fundraising efforts, pointing out this is also a rare missed opportunity for the professional pole vaulters who were scheduled to participate.
“This wasn’t just people walking along the boardwalk and deciding they wanted to try to pole vaulting,” said Perkins. “These are professional athletes who are looking for a chance to try to make the Olympic trials to make their heights so they can move on. Once an athlete leaves college, they don’t have a lot of opportunities to compete. Whatever opportunity comes up, they have to take advantage of it.”
Despite this competition being canceled this year, Hanes stated their organization is a registered 501©3, and he is still asking everyone to consider turning their registration fees into a donation, so the Key West High School track and team field would still benefit.
“We can still help the kids with your donation,” said an apologetic Hanes, who additionally conveyed the option for a refund also exists. “If you email me to return the registration fees, then we will promptly credit you back through PayPal. Please email [me] either way.”
While continuing to linger in the disappointment, Hanes expressed some doubt whether or not he will be able to put this competition back together in the coming years to once again allow the world-class vaulters to reach new heights in paradise.
“That remains an unknown hurdle at this point,” he said.
However, Perkins provided another perspective.
“We are just going to move forward,” said the track coach. “We’ve got a season coming up we have to get ready for. We can’t let this bog us down. We have to be ready to go. I can’t worry about this and stew and moan and wring my hands about it.”