{span}Malachi Hawkins talks to teammates on the sideline of a home game at Marathon High. The Dolphins senior is third overall in the state in yards rushing this season with 1,583.{/span}
Vance Bursa led Marathon with a fourth-place overall finish.
A.J. Smith is recognized as the Score Athlete of the Week for winning the District 12-2A Championship in the 50-yard freestyle event to qualify as the No. 2 seed in the event for the Region 4-2A Championship. Smith also advanced to regionals in the boys 100-yard freestyle with a fifth-place finish at districts, and the sprinter was on the boys 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams at regionals. Conchs coach Lori Bosco said Smith has a shot to qualify for the Class 2A State Championship with a seventh-place finish at regionals in the 50-freestyle.
HONORABLE MENTIONs
Malachia Hawkins
Marathon, senior, football
Malachi Hawkins led the Dolphins for the ninth time this season in rushing, this time collecting 257 yards and three touchdowns during the season finale against University School. Hawkins finishes the season with 1,883 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.
James Reynolds
Key West, senior, football
Reynolds had a team-high 157 yards on the ground via 24 carries during a must-win victory for the Conchs against new district foe Gateway. Reynolds would score three times in the decisive 27-3 vicotry, which kept Key West in the hunt for a district championship.
Vance Bursa
Marathon, sophomore, cross country
Coming off a district championship run, Vance Bursa placed fourth place at the Region 4-1A Finals to become the Dolphins’ lone medal in the meet, helping the Marathon boys advance to their eight consecutive state finals. Mararthon would place third in the Region 4-1A Finals.
Marathon girls and boys cross country teams
While no Lady ’Fin placed better than 42nd in the Region 4-1A Finals, the Marathon girls were led by Maeve Merryman, who raced to the team’s best time of 23:13 for 42nd place, still good enough to advance as a team for the fourth straight year.