Savannah Chadic
Key West, senior, track and field
It was a banner day for Savannah during the Region 4-4A Championships as she claimed a pair of first-place finishes, clocking a 24.59-second run in the 200-meter dash, winning by 14 one-hundredths of a second, and then turned in a 55.69-second run in the 400-meter dash to win the event by 39 one-hundredths of a second, which guarantees the Lady Conchs senior at least two berths in the FHSAA 2A State Championships.
Savanah also teamed with Dazmine Jenkins, Nikole Tomita, and Abigail Cowan in the 4x100 relay in which they came in sixth place with a time of 49.90 seconds, and then joined Tomita, Lilia Mook and Caylaa Makimaa to run the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:10.73 for fifth in the region.
Honorable Mention
Andris “Lucky Barroso
Key West, baseball
Lucky pitched his team to the District 16-4A final by working into the seventh inning during the semifinals against Killian, allowing a run on five hits and a walk, with two strikeouts during six complete frames for the win.
Donovan Theiry, AJ Putetti
Coral Shores, baseball
Donovan had a big game against Monroe County rival Marathon in the District 16-2A semifinals, tossing five shutout innings and giving up just four hits and a walk with six strikeouts, while adding a pair of base hits in the 10-0 win, while AJ was clutch at the plate going 5-for-8 in the tournament, scoring three runs and driving in two RBI, but it was not enough as the Hurricanes were victims of a walk-off hit by Keys Gate in the 7-6 title tilt.
Xayver Arrington
Coral Shores, track and field
Just weeks after claiming a second state championship in weightlifting, Xayver earned his second straight trip to the track and field state finals by winning the discus at the region meet with a toss of 146 feet, 10 inches, while also placing sixth in the shot put with a heave of 49 feet, 9 inches.
Kevon Mills, Suharevskis Niks-Davis,
Josh Canterbury, Liam Flores, Anabel Portuondo, Riley Richard, James Reynolds
Key West, track and field
With a second-place finish in the high jump at the region finals, Kevon advances to the state championship for the third consecutive season in the event with a leap of 6 feet, 3.5 inches, as well as adding the long jump to his state finals docket, getting third at regionals with a distance of 20 feet, 9.75 inches. Suharevskis is headed back to the state finals as he won the pole vault during regional by clearing at 12 feet, 3.5 inches, then placed ninth at the meet in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.32 seconds. Third in pole vault, also clearing 12 feet, 3.5 inches, was Josh as he was also 11th in the discus, while Liam was fifth at 10 feet, 10 inches in the pole vault. Anabel earned her spot in the state finals by placing second in the girls pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 4.25 inches, and then also placed 14th in the high jump with a leap for 4 feet, 4 inches. Riley was fifth overall in pole vault at the region finals, getting over the bar at 7 feet, 10.5 inches. James tossed the javelin 145 feet, 8 inches in javelin for fifth.