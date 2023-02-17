Shannon Briggs
Key West, senior, wrestling
With every event magnified during the inaugural season for the Lady Conchs on the wrestling mats, Shannon stepped up when it really started to matter, scoring the program’s first district championship. The Lady Conchs placed fifth as a team, despite having only five girls at the meet, compared to that team they finished better than which had more spots in the lineup filled.
To win the 190-pond weight class, Shannon pinned the opponent in the first round of the finals.
“There’s only one class in girls wrestling, so we have all the schools from Miami to go against, so there are some really good girls in our district,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez, who’s first year program is now ranked 16th overall in the state. “This team really reminds me of that meteoric rise like the boys program had when it first started.”
Shannon is now ranked sixth in the state overall entering the Region 4-1A Championships on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Wellington High.
“Shannon has a tough bracket in the region, but I think she can still win it,” said Jimenez. “I think she’s the best technical wrestler out of all of them.”
Honorable Mention
Ailee Briggs, Sheyla Figuiera
Key West, wrestling
Ailee was the District 16-1A runner-up at the 140-pound weight class while Sheyla battle back from an early loss to claim third at 105 pounds, good enough for both to garner a berth at the Region 4-1 Championships.
Jonathan Bahri
Key West, soccer
The dream run came to an end for the Conchs in the Region 4-4A semifinals, in heart-breaking fashion. After coming back from an early goal scored by Gulliver Prep, Jonathan equalized in the third quarter with his first of two goals, the second giving Key West the lead with roughly seven minutes to play. The Raiders would find a way to score, and the Conchs would go into a second straight penalty shootout, which Gulliver won, 4-2, to eliminate Key West.
Amelia Perchalski, Emily Murphy
Coral Shores, lacrosse
Amelia netted four goals and Emily made eight saves to lead the Lady ‘Canes to victory in the season opener against Westminster Christian.
Andre Otto, Ralph Richie, Alex Marcotte
Key West, wrestling
During the final match of the regular season, Key West had 10 of its 16 matsmen in action finish in the Top 10, including Andre who was first overall in the heavyweight division, as well as Ralph also winning the 220-pound class and Alex taking first at 170 pounds.
Reece Jahn
Coral SHores, Lacrosse
Reece made 21 saves in front of net in a loss to Gulliver Prep.