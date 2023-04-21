XAYVER ARRINGTON and
JULIAN JUVIER
Coral Shores, weightlifting
Just five years into the existence of the Coral Shores boys weightlifting program and already the Hurricanes have four state championships in the record book. Three of those came this year, quite literally, on the back of Julian and Xay, who now each have two golds around their necks.
Xayver was able to defend his state championship in the snatch from a season ago, this year lifting a combined 595 pounds between the snatch along with clean and jerk to win the Olympic-style title at the unlimited weight class and then also added to his medal collection with a bronze in the traditional lifts, three places better than a season ago.
Julian doubled down his medal count in his first and only season with the Hurricanes as the senior did not falter in the State Championships, entering as the top-ranked lifter in both classifications and winning both, combining for 590 pounds in the Olympic and 690 in the traditional.
Xay also followed on Wednesday at the District 16-2A championship throwing the discus 153 feet, 4 inches then heaved the shot put 47 feet, 3 inches to win the title in both events.
Honorable Mention
AJ Johnson, Dantay Diorio, Thomas Eubank
Coral Shores/Marathon, weightlifting
It was a gut-wrecking turn for Dantay as a tie-breaker kept him away adding to the Coral Shores medal count, in seventh, while AJ placed all four Coral Shores in the Top 10 with a ninth-place finish. Marathon’s Eubank qualified via a last-second scratch and then proceeded to move up three spaces on the final standings.
Ella Baxter,
Bella Marshiano
Key West, Lacrosse
Both Ella and Bella eclipsed the 100-goal mark of their Key West High careers during the Lady Conchs’ run to a second consecutive district championship and third in the last four seasons.
Key West Track
and Field Teams
The record books were rewritten by both Conch squads at the District 16-2A finals, Savannah Chadic breaking two individual school records and missing two relay marks by narrow margins. And in the final event of the day, the 4x400 meter relay team of Nicole Tomita, Jenesis Perloff, Caylaa Makimaa and Chadic stopped the watch at 4:10.04, less than a second off the school record (4:09.22). Savannah’s anchor split was :55.3, by far the fastest in school history. Sudarevskis Niks-Davis stole the show in the pole vault, soaring over a lifetime best of 14 feet, 3.25 inches and narrowly missing at 14 feet, 10 inches. He then scored a win in the 110-meter hurdles, running a PR. Other Key West district champions included Kevon Mills, in the boys high jump, at and boys long jump, Abigail Cowan, girls long jump, Angelina Foster, Valerie Thene, girls discus throw ; Abby Collins, girls javelin, and Lucas Montiel, boys 200 meters all of which led both Key West squads to claim the district championship as a team.